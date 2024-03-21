Norhayati Ariffin said police told her that Saiful Afdzan Senei, who allegedly saw her husband’s kidnapping eight years ago, cannot be located because there is insufficient information.

KUALA LUMPUR: The family of Amri Che Mat lodged a police report calling for the authorities to locate an important witness in the missing activist’s case, the High Court heard today.

Amri’s wife, Norhayati Ariffin, said in her lawsuit against the police and government that she wanted the authorities to look for one Saiful Afdzan Senei, who allegedly saw her husband’s kidnapping eight years ago.

She said Saiful was supposed to testify in Suhakam’s inquiry into Amri’s disappearance but never showed up.

“After I lodged my report yesterday, an officer known as Sarjan Haidar called me (last night) saying that he wanted to meet me,” said Norhayati.

She said she went to the police station to meet Haidar to explain that she wanted Saiful to testify on her behalf in the lawsuit.

“Haidar asked me if I had any information about Saiful. I passed him Saiful’s IC number which I obtained from my lawyers,” she said.

She said Haidar called her again this morning to tell her that Saiful is classified as a “wanted person”.

“He said he cannot help to locate Saiful because there is insufficient information,” she said.

The hearing before Justice Su Tiang Joo continues on April 22 and 24.

Norhayati told reporters after proceedings concluded that she hopes her husband is “still out there and safe”.

“We hope he can come back one day,” she said with teary eyes.