KUALA LUMPUR: Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has expressed his willingness to discuss with the communications ministry on possible regulation of streaming platforms such as Netflix under the Film Censorship Board.

He said this in response to Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas), who urged the home ministry to tackle streaming platforms that screen films touching on Islamophobia and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender shows.

Saifuddin said the Netflix service is technically under the purview of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, as it involves the internet.

“Where is the difference? (Films in) cinemas, advertisements for the general public and television come under the Film Censorship Act 2002.

“Is it reasonable in the future to put streaming platforms under the Film Censorship Board?

“I am ready to sit down with the communications ministry if (we decide) it is reasonable to go in this direction,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

At present, Netflix has parental controls to prevent children watching adult content. The Film Censorship Board has said it has no jurisdiction over materials disseminated on the internet, including Netflix.

Fadhli earlier said the home ministry had the right to determine what constituted a threat to national security. As such, it should screen films shown on Netflix with such elements.

“Some may say that the home ministry is only responsible for security and not creative works.

“In my opinion, the home ministry should screen what is being shown,” he said.

Saifuddin said film censorship is a matter of balance as the Film Censorship Board is seen by many to be unfriendly to film practitioners, with no empathy for their creativity.

On the other hand, the board had clear criteria on what things touching on religion or race that are not suitable, he said.

Saifuddin suggested the censorship board get film industry stakeholders better involved in the censorship process and discuss with them changes to scenes that may otherwise affect film plots.

“If a decision on classification for screening has already been made, there is another channel – the appeals board, which comprises various experts.

“If it touches on the need for religious expertise, the Islamic development department can be consulted,” he said.