Isham Jalil holding up a copy of the police report he filed at the Dang Wangi police headquarters today.

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Umno leader Isham Jalil has filed a police report over Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak’s emergence as a substantial shareholder of a government contractor.

Isham voiced concern over alleged potential breaches in the law in Farhash’s purchase of an estimated RM40 million worth of shares in HeiTech Padu Bhd since he was a high-profile individual.

“The project (involving HeiTech Padu) involves a large amount of public funds and (Farhash) is a high-profile individual with links to politicians in the government,” he told reporters after lodging the report at the Dang Wangi police headquarters here today.

Yesterday, Farhash demanded that Isham apologise and retract claims made on social media concerning his ownership of HeiTech Padu shares.

He said Isham’s claims were defamatory and also sought damages from the former Umno information chief.

Farhash had also said he was no longer actively involved in politics or in the current administration, pointing out that he bought the HeiTech Padu stake via Rosetta Partners Sdn Bhd.

He said Rosetta Partners is a private vehicle that he co-owns with the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Isham rejected Farhash’s demands, saying he was confident that the truth was on “his side”.