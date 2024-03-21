DAP’s Lee Kee Hiong first won the Kuala Kubu Bharu seat in 2013. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Three-term Kuala Kubu Bharu assemblyman Lee Kee Hiong died today.

Her death was confirmed by a DAP MP as well as another party leader.

Lee beat Gerakan’s Teoh Kien Hong by a 4,119-vote majority at last year’s Selangor state elections.

She first won her seat in 2013 after defeating MCA’s Ooi Hui Wen with a 1,702-vote majority, and defended it in 2018 with a 7,134-vote majority over MCA’s Wong Koon Mun.