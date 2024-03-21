Kuala Kubu Bharu assemblyman dies
The three-term assemblyman died after a battle with cancer.
PETALING JAYA: Three-term Kuala Kubu Bharu assemblyman Lee Kee Hiong died today.
Her death was confirmed by a DAP MP as well as another party leader.
Lee beat Gerakan’s Teoh Kien Hong by a 4,119-vote majority at last year’s Selangor state elections.
She first won her seat in 2013 after defeating MCA’s Ooi Hui Wen with a 1,702-vote majority, and defended it in 2018 with a 7,134-vote majority over MCA’s Wong Koon Mun.