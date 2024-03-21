Photographs of the socks bearing the word ‘Allah’ went viral on social media last week. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a man over a Facebook posting deemed insulting to Islam concerning the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah”.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director Shuhaily Zain said the 35-year-old owner of the Facebook account “Chiok Wai Loong” was arrested in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

He has been remanded until Sunday.

The case is being investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code for causing disharmony on grounds of religion and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities.

“The case is still being investigated. We urge the public to be prudent and wise in using social media, and to avoid making statements that can cause disharmony or disunity, especially involving the 3Rs (race, religion and royalty),” Shuhaily said in a statement.

The controversy arose after photographs of the socks, sold at KK Mart’s Bandar Sunway store, appeared on social media last Wednesday, earning the ire of the Muslim community and sparking calls for a boycott by Umno Youth.

On Saturday, the company apologised and expressed regret over the incident. Umno Youth said the apology was inadequate and demanded KK Mart display apology banners at all of its 881 stores nationwide for selling the socks.

The vendor of the convenience store chain said it was considering legal action for negligence against its supplier in China.

The socks were only found at three KK Mart outlets in Selangor.

Previously, a group of men confronted a man in Cheras over a Facebook post he made concerning the issue.

The men then posted a video of the man, believed to be the suspect who was arrested yesterday, making a public apology over the posting and promising not to comment on other religions any more.

