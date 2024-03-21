The energy transition and water transformation ministry said it had set up 132 sirens and a flood modelling system that is able to predict floods seven days in advance. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: The energy transition and water transformation ministry has defended tiself against criticism over its flood warning programme, stating that 347 telemetry stations were set up along rivers in the east coast.

The ministry said it had set up 132 sirens and a flood modelling system under the first phase of the programme.

The data from these stations and sirens, which cost RM129 million, is not only made available to the public but also used by the Malaysian meteorological department and Tenaga Nasional Berhad, among others, it said in a statement.

The flood modelling system, meanwhile, is able to predict floods seven days in advance, it added.

Yesterday, the Public Accounts Committee criticised the government’s lack of progress in its RM1 billion national flood forecasting and warning programme (PRAB).

PAC chairman Mas Ermieyati Samsudin took the ministry as well as the irrigation and drainage department to task for failing to fulfil the requirements for the RM129 million first phase of the programme.

Mas Ermieyati’s comments followed a PAC meeting on Jan 16, in which the committee said the RM129 million spent by the government on phase 1 of PRAB was not justified because of its inaccuracy in forecasting floods and reporting flood water levels.

The ministry said that before PRAB, there were only two “conventional” flood forecasting models that were adopted for the east coast which lacked specific HITs – forecasts and flood warnings according to location.

“(After PRAB) HIT saved some 4,500 residents from becoming flood victims and prevented losses estimated to be around RM5.31 million,” it said.

The first phase of PRAB had successfully developed hydrological data and flood warnings that were used by several government agencies to manage the floods, including the National Disaster Management Agency, the Civil Defence Force and the police.

“The public were also warned of impending floods via social media and text messages to help villagers with preparations,” it said.