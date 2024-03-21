Last month, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that Putrajaya will establish a gig workers commission to protect the welfare of informal workers.

PETALING JAYA: The human resources ministry will appoint a consultant to conduct a study regarding the establishment of a gig workers commission, the Senate was told today.

Deputy minister Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the consultant’s study will look into formulating a framework for employment and legislation in the gig economy, adding that this followed a stakeholders meeting on March 11.

“This (study) aims to obtain empirical data so that the Act or powers to be introduced related to the gig workers commission are appropriate for the gig ecosystem in Malaysia.

“This study will be conducted over six months from April and an interim report will be presented within three months,” he said, according to Bernama.

He also said the ministry had formed a pro tem gig workers committee, while working with the International Labour Organization to obtain its views regarding the sector.

In February, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that Putrajaya would establish a gig workers commission to protect the welfare of informal workers, especially regarding social security, contract negotiations and career progression.

This came in the wake of a group of delivery riders calling for government intervention following Grab’s move to revamp its earnings framework, which they described as being hastily done without proper engagement with riders.