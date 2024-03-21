One DAP man told Selangor Muda deputy chief R Siva Prakash to ‘just express your condolences like any other person’. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: A Muda leader has drawn criticism over a “tone deaf” condolence message intended for the loved ones of Kuala Kubu Baharu assemblyman Lee Kee Hiong, who died today following a battle with cancer.

In a posting on X, Selangor Muda deputy chief R Siva Prakash said: “I have asked my friends to cancel my birthday celebration out of respect for the mourning period for the late Lee. My deepest condolences to her family and acquaintances.”

Without mentioning Siva, DAP’s Skudai assemblyman Marina Ibrahim said he should have just texted his friends directly to notify them of the cancellation of his birthday celebration.

“It’s totally unrelated to (the expression of) your condolences,” she said on X.

DAP’s Shah Alam city councillor Shakir Ameer Mohideen also hit out at Siva, saying the Muda leader’s message was “tone deaf”.

“No one cares whether it’s your birthday or not. You can just express your condolences like any other person,” he said in reply to Siva’s post on X.

Netizens also slammed Siva, who contested against Lee for the Kuala Kubu Baharu seat in the state election last August, with some urging him to apologise.

Siva was among the 19 candidates fielded by Muda in the state polls, all of whom lost their deposits.

Lee had won the seat for a third consecutive term last year with a majority of 4,119 votes over Perikatan Nasional’s Teoh Kien Hong. Siva garnered 1,186 votes.