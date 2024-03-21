Ricky Shane Cagampang faces an additional four months in prison if he fails to pay the RM15,000 fine. (Pexel pic)

PETALING JAYA: A Muslim convert has been sentenced to six months in prison and a RM15,000 fine for making insulting comments on the “Allah” socks issue on Facebook.

Ricky Shane Cagampang, 33, pleaded guilty before Kota Kinabalu sessions court judge Shah Amir Hassan today, Berita Harian reported.

He was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act with misusing network facilities by posting the comment through his Facebook account at 12.05pm on March 17.

He faces an additional four months in prison if the fine is not paid.

During mitigation, Ricky, who is from Tawau, told the court he converted to Islam at the Sabah Islamic religious council in Kota Kinabalu in March 2021.

He said he left a comment on a Facebook post by New Straits Times, and that he was unaware his comment would lead to serious repercussions and even being charged in court.

He said he deleted the comment two to three minutes after posting it.

“My negligence in making such comments and uploading them is something I hadn’t thought of, and it was purely based on my emotions when responding to other comments and posts,” he said.

He then apologised in court over his comments, saying he had no intention of degrading Islam.