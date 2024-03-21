Former Umno information chief Isham Jalil says businessman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak is avoiding the questions posed to him.

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno information chief Isham Jalil has refused to apologise to Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak over a video questioning news that the businessman had emerged as a substantial shareholder of technology services provider HeiTech Padu Bhd.

Isham, to whom Farhash issued a letter of demand yesterday, said he was confident that the truth was on “his side”.

In a statement, he also accused Farhash of avoiding the questions posed to him.

“If you really believe that you are not in the wrong, then just answer these questions instead of demanding that I remove my (TikTok) post,” he said, adding that they were a matter of public interest.

The questions were: whether Farhash had inside information that the technology service provider would be shortlisted for a government contract prior to buying shares in HeiTech Padu; whether he influenced the government’s decision to award the contract to the company; and regarding his ties with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Farhash had given Isham seven days to apologise, retract the statements which he said were defamatory, and delete and remove the video from TikTok. He said he was also seeking an unspecified sum in damages.

Isham however claimed that the video had been removed by TikTok.

Farhash emerged as a substantial shareholder in HeiTech Padu last week after acquiring an indirect interest of 15.9% (16.1 million shares) in the technology services provider.

In a Bursa filing last Thursday, HeiTech Padu announced that it had secured a contract extension worth RM13.1 million for the provision of maintenance services to the Malaysian Immigration System or MyIMMs.

Farhash, a former aide to Anwar, had dismissed concerns of “crony capitalism”. He also defended his stake in HeiTech Padu, saying it was part of an investment strategy in Bumiputera tech companies.