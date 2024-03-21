Education minister Fadhlina Sidek said 3.4% of primary school pupils do not transition to secondary schools. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: A relatively small percentage of primary school pupils nationwide do not move on to secondary school, owing to a disinterest in learning, poverty or other factors, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Education minister Fadhlina Sidek said only 3.4% of primary school pupils do not transition to secondary schools.

In a parliamentary reply to Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna), Fadhlina said disciplinary issues and divorce were also to blame for children not advancing to secondary school.

“There is also a lack of awareness among parents on children’s education and social ills,” she said in listing the remaining factors behind pupils not advancing to Form One.

Separately, Fadhlina said 1,303 reports of absent teachers were received between 2019 and 2023, with 320 sacked.

“The ministry is sensitive and attentive to issues involving its teachers, especially in matters of discipline and integrity. Firm action is consistently taken. We have zero tolerance for any breach of discipline,” she said in response to Pang Hok Liong (PH-Labis).