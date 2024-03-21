PAC chairman Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said they identified various problems when they visited four schools in Sarawak on Feb 5 — SK Supok, SK Nanga Grenjang, SK Serabang and SK Paku Central. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said some school buildings were found to be “unsuitable for use”, yet no action had been taken to correct the situation.

PAC chairman Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the committee visited four schools in Sarawak on Feb 5, namely SK Supok, SK Nanga Grenjang, SK Serabang and SK Paku Central.

The visit was part of the PAC’s proceedings on the upgrading and redevelopment of dilapidated schools under the education ministry, as well as the public works department (JKR), at both the federal and state levels for Sabah and Sarawak.

“These school buildings had long been identified by JKR as unsuitable for use, yet no corrective action was taken.”

A few buildings were recommended for repairs 12 years ago but no action was taken, she said in a statement.

She said the PAC was informed that this occurred due to financial constraints that forced the ministry to prioritise certain schools, based on their condition or critical damage.

The committee also found delays by the ministry in the approval of projects to rebuild dilapidated schools. This resulted in the condition of buildings deteriorating.

Mas Ermieyati said due to the ministry’s failure to take immediate action, PAC found that buildings tagged as “unsuitable or unsafe for use” by JKR were still in use.

“Alternatives provided were not conducive. This affected the teaching and learning process,” she said.

This also resulted in additional costs being borne by the government, such as the construction of temporary buildings for student relocation, increased overhead costs as well as other time-related costs.

Staff from the schools, education departments and ministry also face increased workload pressure due to complaints from parents over the unfavourable and uncomfortable conditions experienced by students, said Mas Ermieyati.

The PAC recommended that the ministry enhance the planning and implementation of school maintenance as well as strengthen project management through continuous meetings of the ministry’s development action committee.

The PAC has given the ministry two months to appraise it on the actions taken.