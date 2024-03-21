Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said more enforcement and monitoring were necessary to reduce food prices.

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called for enforcement agencies to ramp up monitoring of markets and Ramadan bazaars following complaints about traders’ prices, despite the decrease in the cost of some raw materials and essential items.

“I do not deny that sometimes prices are high in the market. A friend commented to me that the price of rice has dropped, sugar prices are controlled and chicken prices have dropped compared to two or three years ago.

“However, food prices have increased.

“This may require (greater) enforcement and monitoring. It also prompts us to make changes,” he said at the finance ministry gathering this morning.

Previously, there were reports of high prices, including at Ramadan bazaars, especially in the capital city.

Domestic trade and consumer affairs minister Armizan Mohd Ali advised the public to exercise their right to demand reasonable prices when buying from Ramadan bazaars.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said sugar and rice prices in Malaysia are cheaper than in other neighbouring countries, but this has led to an increase in smuggling.

He gave the example of Pulau Sebatik, Sabah, where the northern part is part of Malaysia and the southern part is part of Indonesia but the whole island benefitted from the subsidised prices for crude oil, sugar and rice.

Therefore, Anwar said targeted subsidies and implementing new taxation methods were crucial.

“It should not oppress those at the bottom. The wealthy and non-citizens should not benefit from subsidies,” he said.