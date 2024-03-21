Investments in oral health are not only advisable but essential, says Universiti Malaya’s Tengku Nurfarhana Nadirah Tengku Hamzah.

PETALING JAYA: Experts are warning that poor dental health can lead to diabetes and heart disease.

Jazli Aziz, a senior lecturer at Universiti Malaya’s oral and craniofacial sciences department, told FMT oral bacteria produce toxins that travel to other parts of the body through blood circulation.

These bacteria can trigger various physiological responses that may result in the development of heart disease and diabetes.

Jazli Aziz.

Jazli also said oral tissues undergo physiological changes and require more care as people age, and maintaining good oral health will improve outcomes for those already diagnosed with the diseases.

He said lifestyle choices detrimental to oral health, such as sugar-heavy diets, smoking and unmanaged stress, can also increase the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

“Diet, exercise, smoking, stress – all these factors contribute to oral health.

“Anything that improves oral health, such as a balanced diet and regular exercise, helps reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes,” he said.

World Oral Health Day yesterday saw the launch of a year-long campaign to raise global awareness about the importance of oral hygiene, which plays a big part in overall health.

Tengku Nurfarhana Nadirah Tengku Hamzah, a lecturer at UM’s paediatric dentistry and orthodontics department, stressed the importance of oral health, pointing to the prevalence of such issues among Malaysians.

“In Malaysia, oral health concerns like gum disease, cavities and tooth loss are widespread, making investments in oral health not only advisable but essential.

“Specific populations, such as the elderly and individuals with chronic health conditions will benefit greatly from early oral health investments,” she told FMT.

Tengku Nurfarhana said Malaysians have yet to embrace oral health practices fully.

“While efforts have been made to promote oral health education and access to dental services, challenges persist in ensuring widespread awareness and adoption of good oral hygiene practices,” she said.