Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan says the pink-and-white luggage bag was discovered by a security guard at the Damansara shopping mall’s car park yesterday morning. (Bernama pic)

SUBANG JAYA: A pink-and-white luggage bag containing cash amounting to over RM500,000 was found by a security guard at the car park of a shopping mall in Damansara near here yesterday morning.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said police received a report from the security guard, in his 30s, who discovered the suitcase at 8am.

He said police inspected the bag and found that it contained RM10, RM50 and RM100 banknotes, totalling over RM500,000.

“We believe the money is genuine, but we will check with Bank Negara Malaysia. There were no closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area where the bag was left,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said police have subsequently opened a police inquiry into the money.

He said anyone who may have lost such a substantial sum of money should come forward to the Petaling Jaya police station or contact 03-79662222, providing evidence to substantiate their claim to the money.

“If no one claims this money, we will hand it over to the court for further action,” he said.