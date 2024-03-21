Hasfyanizam Mansor and Fazley Jaafar at the Terengganu sessions court today, where they were charged with trafficking a woman for sexual exploitation. (Bernama pic)

KUALA TERENGGANU: A teacher and a self-employed man were charged in the sessions court here today with trafficking a woman for sexual exploitation.

Teacher Hasfyanizam Mansor, 48, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out before judge Nazlyza Nazri.

His co-defendant, Fazley Jaafar, 29, pleaded guilty after changing his plea three times.

The two men were jointly charged with trafficking a 29-year-old woman for sexual exploitation at a condominium in Jalan Sultan Omar here at 2.35am on March 11.

Hasfyanizam and Fazley were charged with trafficking in persons under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, read together with common intent under Section 34 of the Penal Code.

They face a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine upon conviction.

No application for bail was made.

Nazlyza set March 31 for mention of Hasfyanizam’s case and sentencing of Fazley.