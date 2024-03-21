Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (seated, centre) and top civil servants at their programme in Putrajaya today. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says every top government leader needs to attend training and refresher courses to sharpen themselves, including himself.

Anwar said such courses and training could instil a spirit of authority, skills and determination among top civil servants in carrying out their responsibilities.

“Everyone needs to attend a training course to sharpen their spirits and knowledge, including the inspector-general of police.

“We suggest this to promote awareness and unity of thought,” he said at a programme with civil servants here today.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said such courses could also boost morale among the top government leadership when working with subordinates or engaging with the local community.