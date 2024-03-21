In the Dewan Rakyat today, Wan Saiful Wan Jan named two MPs who, he claimed, attempted to sway his support in favour of the unity government.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan today revealed the identities of two MPs who, he claimed, attempted to influence him into supporting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government.

Wan Saiful (PN-Tasek Gelugor) told the Dewan Rakyat that the two MPs were among the six who decided to pledge their support for Anwar last year.

FMT has chosen to withhold their names.

He said the offer, made by one of the MPs and two others on Jan 17, included a parliamentary allocation of RM2 million, payment towards his wife’s medical expenses, an unspecified token sum to cover legal fees incurred in his ongoing court case and the possibility of dropping the charges brought against him.

Wan Saiful claimed that another MP had allegedly facilitated the introduction of an individual on Feb 26 in connection with the proposed declaration of support for the government when debating the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s address.

“This is an attempt to influence my behaviour. It constitutes harassment, bribery and threats, all of which are unacceptable methods to influence my conduct as an MP,” he said.

Wan Saiful proposed establishing a committee under Standing Order 80A to punish those who have committed contempt of the House under Sections 9(d) and 9(e) of the Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952, or Act 347.

Standing Order 80A grants the Dewan Rakyat the authority to address cases of contempt as defined under Act 347.

Sections 9(d) and 9(e) set out the actions and behaviour that may be considered contemptuous towards the authority, functions and privileges of Parliament.

Wan Saiful said he made the proposal based on a precedent set by the late Bukit Gelugor MP, Karpal Singh.

His proposal was backed by Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) who went into detail about how a parliamentary special committee was set up to probe a scuffle between Karpal and several Selangor Umno Youth members in 2009.

However, deputy speaker Ramli Nor suggested that Wan Saiful prepare and forward a motion to Dewan Rakyat speaker Johari Abdul for consideration.

