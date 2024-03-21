Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh says the government must meticulously consider every aspect of the matter to avoid making a hasty decision. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will not host the 2026 Commonwealth Games if the event is to be financed by taxpayers’ money, says youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh.

Yeoh said the government will only take on the task if its expenditure does not exceed a grant of 100 million pounds (RM602 million) promised by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

She said the government will meticulously consider every aspect of the matter to avoid making a hasty decision.

“What is for sure, the ministry will always put the people’s interests first.

“We would never waste taxpayers’ money (on the event), even if we are ready to host it,” she told the Dewan Rakyat during ministerial question time.

She was responding to Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (PN-Alor Setar), who asked what the government’s position was with regard to an offer by the CGF for Malaysia to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss the offer at its meeting tomorrow.

Although hosting the 2026 games may result in significant economic opportunities for Malaysia, economists have cautioned Putrajaya as to the financial risks associated with organising the multi-sport competition.

The Australian state of Victoria withdrew as host, citing concerns about increasing costs, which it said could rise to more than A$7 billion (RM21.7 billion) from a budgeted A$2.6 billion.

Kuala Lumpur, one of six original bidders for the 2026 games, has recently been touted as a contender to take over as host.

Kuala Lumpur last hosted the games in 1998.