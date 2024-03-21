A post-mortem showed that Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin had suffered injuries to his neck and body after trying to defend himself. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Police have denied allegations that they were slow to act in investigating the murder of autistic boy Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin.

Zayn’s body was found in a stream near his house in Damansara Damai here a day after he was reported missing on Dec 5 last year.

A post-mortem showed that he had been murdered and suffered injuries to his neck and body after trying to defend himself.

Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said police had worked tirelessly to locate Zayn since the day he was reported missing until the discovery of his body the next day.

“Since day one, all parties have worked tirelessly. The police have done their best,” Bernama quoted him as saying at a press conference at the Subang Jaya police headquarters today.

“We have kept people informed of the progress of the investigation and called on those with information to come forward.”

He said police had looked at various angles, including technical aspects, to solve the case.

This includes using internet protocol addresses detected at the location where the body was found, as well as sending fingerprints and DNA samples to Interpol.

However, no suspects have been identified so far.