The National Disaster Management Agency said cases of heat stroke and heat exhaustion have been reported nationwide, with eight cases in Kedah alone. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: A total of 27 heat-related illness cases have been reported nationwide this year to date, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) said.

In a briefing, the agency said one death due to heat stroke was reported in Pahang. It did not give further details on the case, Bernama reported.

“One person suffering from heat stroke and three from heat exhaustion are receiving treatment in hospitals. Other cases were reported to have received treatment and recovered,” it said in the report, citing the health ministry.

According to Nadma, 22 cases were adults and five were teenagers.

Kedah (8) recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Perak (7), Selangor (3), Negeri Sembilan (3), Sabah (2), Perlis (2), Johor (1) and Pahang (1).

The agency said two dams were at critical levels: the Sembrong Barat dam in Johor (33.6%) and Air itam dam in Penang (35.8%).

It added that the fire and rescue department will focus on more than 650 hotspots nationwide following the final phase of the northeast monsoon.

“Selangor, Johor, and Sarawak have the highest recorded number of recurring fires in bushes, plantations, forests and waste disposal,” it said.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Based on weather model analysis, the meteorological department expects dry and hot weather with temperatures exceeding 35 degress Celsius to persist in most of Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah in the next seven days.