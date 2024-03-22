Serdang police chief AA Anbalagan said they did not rule out the possibility that the boy fell from a living room window. (Bernama pic)

SERDANG: A five-year-old boy was found dead in a condominium swimming pool and is believed to have died after falling from the 21st floor.

Serdang police chief AA Anbalagan said the body was discovered by a security guard who was patrolling around the swimming pool area on the seventh floor of the condominium building.

“The security guard claimed to have seen clothes in the pool before realising that it was the victim, prompting him to report the incident to his supervisor,” he said in a statement.

Police were alerted to the incident at 2.22pm the same day. Further examination found that the boy’s left leg was broken, while there was bleeding from his ear and nose.

“The incident is believed to have occurred when the victim’s parents, both foreigners, were in the bedroom while the victim was in the living room. Police do not rule out the possibility that the victim fell from a window in the living room,” Anbalagan said.

The case is being investigated under the Child Act 2001 for the ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment or exposure of a child to danger.