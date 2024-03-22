The suspects were arrested after the car they were in skidded off the road and crashed into a house in Kampung Kedondong, Pasir Mas. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA: An attempt by three men to evade the police came to an abrupt end when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and crashed into a house in Kelantan last night.

The incident in Kampung Kedondong, Pasir Mas occurred around 7.35pm and all suspects, aged between 36 and 41, were arrested by the police, Utusan Malaysia reported.

Pasir Mas police chief Kama Azural Mohamed said his team had noticed a car parked suspiciously on the roadside during routine crime prevention patrols in the area.

He added that upon seeing the police, the car driver suddenly took off but lost control of the vehicle at the next bend.

“One of the suspects attempted to flee on foot but was caught in the nearby bushes,” he was quoted as saying.

According to Kama, further investigation into the suspects revealed that all three had prior criminal records, including drug-related offences.

“All suspects have been remanded for four days, starting from yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties,” he said.

Kama reminded the public to always cooperate with law enforcement and cautioned against evading random inspections by the police, as it could pose a danger to road users and pedestrians.