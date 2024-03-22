(From left) Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng and deputy finance minister Lim Hui Ying at the wake service today.

KUALA LUMPUR: The late Lee Kee Hiong was a feisty elected representative who fought passionately for justice and the people, says Kuala Lumpur DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai.

Tan, who is also the Cheras MP, described the late Kuala Kubu Baharu assemblyman as a “cili padi”, saying she was small in stature yet spirited in nature.

He said he first met Kee Hiong in the 1990s and had always known her as someone who championed women’s rights.

“Kee Hiong was sent to contest the Duyong state seat in Melaka in 1995 against Barisan Nasional’s strongman Gan Boon Leong.

“I called her a ‘cili padi’ when I campaigned for her because she displayed an admirable passion towards defending justice and the rakyat, even though she was new to politics (at that time),” he said after attending the wake service for Kee Hiong here today.

Tan said although Kee Hiong lost her first election by a small margin, she did not give up on her political career.

Kee Hiong, the three-term assemblyman for Kuala Kubu Baharu, died yesterday morning after a battle with ovarian cancer. She is survived by her husband, Lee Jenn Huei.

She first won the Malay-majority seat in 2013, wresting the then BN stronghold from MCA’s grasp by a slim 1,702 votes.

She went on to defend her seat two more times in the 2018 general election and 2023 state election, winning with majorities of 7,134 and 4,119 votes, respectively.

Tan also said Kee Hiong always encouraged women to take part in politics and was a diligent assemblyman who served her constituents faithfully.

DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang, party chairman Lim Guan Eng, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng, Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin, Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun, deputy investment, trade and industry minister Liew Chin Tong, and deputy finance minister Lim Hui Ying were also present to pay their respects.

Jenn Huei described his wife as a kind person who was loyal to Malaysia. He said he did not regret supporting her decision to recontest in the state election last year despite a relapse.

“She was a competitive candidate and I gave my full support since she decided to contribute to the country,” he said.

Guan Eng paid tribute to Kee Hiong for sticking with DAP through thick and thin, saying she joined the party in the 1990s when it was at its lowest.

“She was a great source of encouragement for us. At that time, when I was jailed, she visited my family members several times to console them,” he said.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Guan Eng went to prison in 1987 during Ops Lalang and was jailed again in 1998 under the Sedition Act.