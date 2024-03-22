Tawfik Ismail (left) and Tajuddin Rasdi have urged Malaysians to ignore Dr Akmal Saleh’s call to boycott KK Mart convenience stores over the issue.

PETALING JAYA: A former Umno MP and an academic have slammed the Umno Supreme Council for giving youth wing chief Dr Akmal Saleh its full backing over his actions in regards to the “Allah” socks issue.

Former Sungai Benut MP Tawfik Ismail and Tajuddin Rasdi of UCSI University said Umno was bordering on taking advantage of the issue for political points.

They called for all parties to wait for the outcome of investigations into the matter and for the appropriate punishment on those at fault to be decided by the authorities, not Umno.

The pair also urged Malaysians to ignore Akmal’s call to boycott KK Mart convenience stores over the issue.

“We are extremely disappointed and disgusted with Umno, which once saved our nation from a coalition of extremist politics. We had high hopes that Umno would mend its past ways but now we doubt that Umno could be a good partner in the unity government,” they said in a joint statement.

The controversy began when photographs were circulated on social media showing socks bearing the word “Allah” sold at a KK Mart shop in Bandar Sunway. The factory that supplied the socks has temporarily ceased operations, while KK Mart management has issued an apology over the socks.

The Umno leadership said earlier today that it fully supported Akmal’s stand on the controversial issue, despite criticism from MCA and DAP over his persistent call for a boycott of the KK Mart chain.

Akmal, who is a Melaka executive councillor, had remained defiant despite both Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, saying the matter should not be prolonged.

Federal police also said earlier today that the investigation paper into the issue has been sent to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.