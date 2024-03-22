Govt drops amendment to citizenship law for foundlings
All but two of the home ministry’s proposed amendments have been agreed to, says Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.
PETALING JAYA: The home ministry has decided not to proceed with its constitutional amendment on citizenship for foundlings and stateless children, says its minister, Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.
He said the decision was made based on the weightage of opinions given after intensive meetings with MPs and party representatives, as well as legal experts, state agency representatives, and the chief whips of all parties.
“All the proposed (amendments) tabled by the home ministry have been agreed to, except those concerning 19B and 14(1)(e), which will remain as before,” he said.
Section 19B of Part III of the Second Schedule of the Federal Constitution relates to the conferment of citizenship rights by operation of law to foundlings and stateless children.
“Our proposal (had initially been) to change those involved under 19B and 14(1)(e) to citizens by registration,” he said.
