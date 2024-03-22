Laili Ismail of Pertiwi Soup Kitchen says there has been a shift in demographics among beneficiaries, from a predominantly younger group during the lockdown period to a more elderly one at present.

PETALING JAYA: An NGO leader has questioned the prime minister’s declaration that extreme poverty has been eradicated in Kuala Lumpur, saying the results of a recent census appear to show otherwise.

Laili Ismail, deputy president of Pertiwi Soup Kitchen, said Anwar Ibrahim’s claim “came as a shock” to social workers close to the homeless and members of the B40 income bracket.

She said the soup kitchen had conducted a census together with Kuala Lumpur City Hall and the social welfare department, with the help of the police.

“In central Kuala Lumpur alone, we found around 200 people living on the streets within a 300m radius,” she told FMT.

She said the NGO had also noted an increase of roughly 10% in beneficiaries since the Covid-19 pandemic, with a shift from a predominantly younger demographic during the lockdown to a more elderly one at present.

“At this distribution centre (in Medan Tuanku), we serve around 1,000 meals per week. At the Chow Kit centre, we serve 2,000 meals per week,” she said.

Anwar, at a Chinese New Year celebration at the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, had commended the “100% success” in eradicating hardcore poverty in Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, and Negeri Sembilan.

Economist Goh Lim Thye of Universiti Malaya said the prime minister’s comment was based on the most recent data from the statistics department’s Household Income and Basic Amenities Survey 2022, which pointed to the successful eradication of hardcore poverty in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya.

Hardcore poverty, as defined by the survey, refers to households earning a monthly income of RM1,169 or below.

However, Goh emphasised the importance of considering the methodology of data collection, suggesting that the department collaborate with NGOs such as food banks to ensure the inclusion of those underrepresented in surveys.

“The current figures primarily include households that were accessible for interviews or surveys.

“This approach may not fully capture the extent of homelessness or those living in remote rural areas, potentially underestimating the true scope of hardcore poverty,” he said.

Goh added that while government efforts to alleviate poverty have provided temporary relief, programmes that integrate social, economic, and educational interventions offer a more holistic solution.

“The Productive Safety Net Programme in Ethiopia offers food and cash transfers to the poor in return for their involvement in public works projects,” he said.

“These programmes aim to improve infrastructure and agricultural productivity, addressing immediate food security concerns while enhancing long-term resilience and productivity.

“In Brazil and Mexico, programmes provide cash payments to poor families upon the fulfilment of certain conditions, such as ensuring that their children attend school and receive vaccinations.

“These programmes aim to alleviate immediate poverty while investing in the health and education of future generations, breaking the cycle of poverty.”