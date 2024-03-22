One of many rows of shops in Jerteh that close until late afternoon every Friday.

BESUT: For decades now, the residents of Jerteh have become accustomed to their town going totally quiet from the break of dawn every Friday until weekly prayers conclude.

In those hours, almost every shop is shuttered and hardly any business activity takes place.

Only a small number of supermarkets and wet markets stay open, but when the Muslim prayer time arrives, even these will close for two hours.

Vegetable trader Syarifah Abdul Rahim said the residents of the town situated approximately 100km north of Kuala Terengganu accept it as a mark of respect for what Muslims call the holiest day of their week.

“Every Friday we close for two hours and do not conduct any business. It has been like this for as long as I remember,” she told FMT.

Saiful Bahri Hussain, a civil servant, said the locals are proud of this unique feature of their town.

“This has been the atmosphere for several generations.

“For us Friday is a day of rest after a week’s work. It is a day to be spent with the family,” he said.

But the quiet only lasts for half the day. The sleepy hollow bustles again in the late afternoon, and by evening it becomes a hive of activity.

That is when Jerteh turns into a food paradise, with visitors coming in droves until late at night.

Even the town’s non-Muslim residents accept the weekly Friday phenomenon.

Ah Seng (not his real name) said the local Chinese community is happy to accept it for what it is.

“I don’t mind closing my business during the quiet hours. After all, not many visitors come to our town.

“Some businesses stay open on Fridays. There are no restrictions, except during Friday prayers, when it is mandatory to close.

“As soon as prayers are over, we are allowed to resume doing business,” he said with a smile.