An Ocean Infinity vessel deployed to look for MH370 in the Indian Ocean previously. (Ocean Infinity pic)

PUTRAJAYA: Transport minister Loke Siew Fook will meet with US deep-sea survey firm Ocean Infinity in early May to discuss the possibility of resuming the search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

Loke said a meeting with Ocean Infinity has been arranged for the firm to present its proposal.

“After hearing their presentation, we will need to prepare papers for the Cabinet’s approval to establish a commitment (with Ocean Infinity to resume the search),” he told a press conference here today.

He was responding to a question on the government’s interest in resuming the search for the aircraft, which went missing on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board.

Earlier this month, Loke said he had instructed his ministry to invite Ocean Infinity for a meeting over its latest “no cure, no fee” proposal to find MH370.

He also said he was ready to meet with the company’s representatives whenever they were in the country.

On a separate matter, Loke, the DAP secretary-general, said he had met Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi regarding the remarks made by Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh on the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah” by KK Mart.

However, he did not divulge the details of the meeting.

Loke had previously expressed his disagreement with Akmal, who had condemned KK Mart over the sale of the socks and called on the public to boycott the chain if it did not put up a banner apologising for the incident at each of its outlets.