PETALING JAYA: A man was filmed brandishing a gun at a car repossessor who failed to show proof of his right to seize a vehicle at Bandar Tun Hussein Onn in Kajang on Tuesday.

In the 10.55am incident, the 60-year-old man is shown holding the weapon after the repossessor blocked a car his daughter was driving.

Harian Metro reported Kajang police chief Zaid Hassan as saying police received a report from the 34-year-old repossessor.

The repossessor said he and a colleague had been tasked with seizing the car, whose driver was believed to have bank repayment arrears.

“While (the repossessor) was in the process of seizing the car, a man came blocking him, alleging that the complainant did not show a letter from the bank and a police report on the payment arrears,” Zaid said in a statement.

“The complainant claimed that the man also denied the car driven by his daughter is involved in the bank payment arrears.

“A disagreement occurred before the suspect pulled out a pistol and brandished the weapon while (chasing away) the complainant and his colleague.”

Zaid said the complainant and his colleague left out of fear for their safety, and lodged a report at the Kajang police station on Wednesday.

He said the suspect also lodged a report, claiming that he was suspicious of the repossessor as he could not produce the repossession papers.

Zaid said an initial investigation found that the man has a valid firearm licence.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, but no arrest has been made.