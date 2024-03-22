Padang Besar police chief Shokri Abdullah said the man was believed to be ferrying illegal immigrants when he rammed a policeman in October last year. (Bernama pic)

KANGAR: The cops have arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly rammed his Mitsubishi Pajero pickup truck into a policeman five months ago, while attempting to flee a police chase.

The incident took place at the Bukit Keteri railway station area near Padang Besar on Oct 16 last year.

Padang Besar police chief Shokri Abdullah said the man was detained at an unnumbered house in Padang Besar at 10.30am yesterday.

Before his arrest, the suspect tried to escape by jumping out of a window, fracturing his right heel in the process. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“His condition is stable. He also tested positive for methamphetamine and has eight previous convictions. The suspect has been remanded for seven days beginning today,” he said in a statement.

In October last year, Shokri said the suspect driving the Pajero pickup truck was believed to be ferrying undocumented migrants. The vehicle rammed into the policeman who was on a motorcycle while trying to flee the cops.

“While investigating the smuggling of illegal immigrants, a police team spotted a pickup truck and repeatedly asked the suspect to stop the vehicle. The suspect ignored their orders and sped to Bukit Keteri station.

“The Mitsubishi Pajero suddenly stopped and the suspect reversed his vehicle into the policeman on the motorcycle. The policeman sustained injuries to his left hand while the suspect escaped.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

“Police then arrested 12 migrants who were in the vehicle,” he said.