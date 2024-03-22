Manchester United’s global recognition will place Malaysia Airlines in front of a massive worldwide audience, Malaysia Aviation Group managing director Izham Ismail said.

KUALA LUMPUR: In a significant move to enhance its global reach, Malaysia Airlines (MAS) has inked a strategic, multi-year partnership with the Manchester United Football Club (MUFC) as its official commercial airline to tap into its vast community of over 1.1 billion fans and followers worldwide.

In making the announcement, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) managing director Izham Ismail said the collaboration brings together two global icons, Malaysia Airlines and MUFC, and will create unforgettable experiences for its fans and customers.

“Aligning with a globally recognised club like Manchester United places Malaysia Airlines in front of a massive worldwide audience, significantly boosting brand recognition, especially in Europe and Southeast Asia where United has a large fanbase,” he said at a press conference here today.

Izham said MAS looks forward to the exciting opportunities this collaboration brings and the joy it will bring to football enthusiasts worldwide.

Also speaking at the event was MUFC chief executive officer of alliances and partnerships, Victoria Timpson, who said: “Manchester United has a long-standing and proud connection with Malaysia, with a history of passionate support from across the country.

“We have three official Malaysian supporter’s clubs, with the Kuala Lumpur branch boasting one of the club’s largest supporter communities, reflecting the country’s love of all things United.”

She said the English Premier League club is pleased to welcome MAS to its family of partners and looks forward to sharing with global fans the airline’s trusted, welcoming and hospitable service.

Former Manchester United defenders, Patrice Evra and Wes Brown, also attended the event.