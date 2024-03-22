Hackers are targeting high-profile and vulnerable websites, online systems, networks and applications, says the National Cyber Security Agency.

PETALING JAYA: There has been an increase in cybersecurity incidents in Malaysia using stolen credentials such as usernames and passwords, the National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) said.

In a statement today, the agency said hackers are targeting high-profile and vulnerable websites, online systems, networks and applications.

The agency urged organisations and agencies to increase their preparedness, install anti-virus software on user devices, and change to stronger passwords.

“It is recommended that multi-factor authentication be used to curb attack vectors focussing on compromised user passwords,” the statement added.

Multi-factor authentication is a two-step method requiring an additional procedure such as a one-time password.

According to the statement, agencies and organisations affected, particularly those from the national critical information infrastructure, have reported these incidents to Nacsa for further action.

“Based on the analysis and pattern, there has been an increase in attacks through stolen credentials such as usernames and passwords from victims’ devices that have been infected by malware.

“This technique does not require a high level of technical understanding and skill because it relies on negligence and weaknesses in identity protection,” the agency said, adding that it had also issued advisories and warnings on Jan 26 and Feb 12, outlining precautionary measures to be taken.

Nacsa said its national cyber crisis task force on Jan 29 agreed to raise the country’s cyber threat level from low (green) to moderate (blue).

Nacsa said the Cyber Security Bill would also be tabled in the current Dewan Rakyat sitting, empowering Nacsa to establish a cybersecurity standard for critical institutions, with legal action imposed for non-compliance.