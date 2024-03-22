Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (left) said he has sought to deal with Wan Saiful Wan Jan’s allegations in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday.

PETALING JAYA: Tanjong Karang MP Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi has submitted a motion to refer Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan to the Dewan Rakyat’s rights and privileges committee.

This concerns Wan Saiful’s claim in the Dewan Rakyat that Zulkafperi and Gua Musang MP Azizi Abu Naim attempted to persuade him to support Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Zulkafperi reiterated that his Bersatu colleague’s claim was a malicious attempt to mislead the House, Bernama reported.

“The statement appears to be solely to discredit me or drag me into his personal agenda, to tarnish my image as the Tanjong Karang MP who also supports the government.

“I submitted a motion to the Dewan Rakyat speaker this morning to allow me to address these allegations in the House on Monday,” he said, adding that he was not in the lower house when Wan Saiful made the allegation.

Wan Saiful had told the Dewan Rakyat that Zulkafperi and Azizi attempted to persuade him to follow in their footsteps in pledging support for Anwar.

He claimed that the first proposal, extended by one of the MPs and two others on Jan 17, comprised a parliamentary allocation of RM2 million, contribution towards his wife’s medical costs, an undisclosed sum to cover legal fees incurred in his ongoing court case, and the possibility of dropping the charges brought against him.

During the debate on the royal address, he then alleged that another MP purportedly arranged an introduction to someone on Feb 26 regarding a proposed declaration of support for the government.