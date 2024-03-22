On Jan 23, Naimah Khalid claimed trial before the sessions court to a charge of failing to comply with the terms of an asset declaration notice under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today denied Naimah Khalid’s bid to secure permanent release of her passport while awaiting trial.

Justice Ahmad Bache, in dismissing the application, said the sessions court did not err in making an order for Naimah, the wife of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, to surrender her passport pending disposal of the trial.

On Jan 23, Naimah claimed trial before the sessions court to a charge of failing to comply with the terms of an asset declaration notice under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act.

She was accused of failing to declare her ownership of companies, several plots of land here and in Penang, as well as two vehicles.

Naimah was allowed bail of RM250,000 in one surety. Her passport was surrendered to the court as part of her bail conditions.

MORE TO COME

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.