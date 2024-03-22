Naimah Khalid is contesting a charge of failing to comply with the terms of an asset declaration notice issued by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution is objecting to Naimah Khalid’s application to refer several legal questions to the High Court for determination in connection with a charge brought against her for failing to disclose her assets as required by law.

In an affidavit affirmed on March 10 and filed in the sessions court here, deputy public prosecutor Maziah Mohaide said there was no merit in Naimah’s application.

“The questions raised by the applicant (Naimah) are not constitutional issues and do not involve any violation of any provision of the Federal Constitution,” the affidavit read.

Maziah also said the “privilege against self-incrimination was not an absolute right in law and not protected by the constitution”.

She said Section 30(5) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 applies during investigations and is for the purpose of requiring a witness to state the truth when assisting in an investigation.

“The section does not violate Article 5 of the constitution since when the notice was issued the applicant was not arrested or detained.

“Neither does it violate Article 8 of the constitution as it does not only apply to the applicant. All persons who are investigated under the MACC Act 2009 are subject to the same process in law without discrimination,” she added.

On Jan 23, Naimah, wife of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, claimed trial in the sessions court to a charge of failing to comply with the terms of an asset declaration notice issued by the MACC.

The charge was framed under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act 2009.

Naimah was accused of failing to declare her ownership of companies, several plots of land here and in Penang, as well as two vehicles.

In an application filed on March 1, Naimah said the High Court should determine whether Section 30(5) of the MACC Act runs afoul of Articles 5 and 8 of the Federal Constitution.

In her affidavit in support, Naimah said the provision violated her right not to incriminate herself, her right not to give evidence relating to any potential offence which may be used in proceedings against her, and her right to a fair trial.

Section 30(5) provides that all persons to whom a notice is issued shall be legally bound to state the truth and disclose all information within their knowledge, or available to or capable of being obtained by them.

Article 5 provides that no person may be deprived of life or personal liberty except in accordance with law, while Article 8 states that all persons are equal before the law and entitled to the equal protection of the law.

The sessions court has fixed May 21 to hear the application.