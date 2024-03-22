A Perak state government official says constraints in manpower and communications are hindering efforts to help people to register.

KAMPAR: The Perak government hopes that the deadline to register on the central database hub (Padu) would be extended to ensure that all 1.8 million residents in the state would sign up, a state executive councillor said today.

Almost 50% of people in Perak have yet to register on Padu, most of whom are in rural areas, said Azlan Helmi, who handles the communications, multimedia and NGO portfolio.

“On the part of the government, whether at the central or state level, they have tried their best. With that said, several factors need to be taken into account including constraints in terms of manpower, which is needed to help people register.

“Constraints in terms of telecommunication networks, especially in rural areas, also contribute to hindering people from registering.

“So, I request that the federal government consider extending the registration period,” he said after handing over donations from the Social Security Organisation to the family of a motorcycle accident victim here.

Official statistics show that 6.34 million Malaysians, or 29% of the 30 million population, have updated their personal information on Padu. About 590,000 Perak folk have registered on the database

Registrations will close after March 31.