KUALA LUMPUR: Police have completed their investigations into the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah” involving KK Mart and its supplier Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director Shuhaily Zain said four investigation papers had been opened after 143 police reports were lodged nationwide on the issue, with 174 witnesses called to provide statements.

He said they have submitted the investigation paper concerning the KK Mart and Xin Jian Chang to the Attorney-General’s Chambers and are awaiting further instructions.

“Once we have received instructions, we will inform the media,” he told a press conference today.

He added that the other three papers, involving cases in Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, and Sabah, have been concluded with the perpetrators prosecuted.

Shuhaily also urged the public to allow the police to carry out their duties and refrain from taking matters into their own hands.

“We have conducted investigations. We have taken action within the the law. Let the authorities handle it,” he said.

“If you take action on your own, it will not alleviate the situation but worsen it.”

Shuhaily also advised those who may have bought the socks from KK Mart or elsewhere to surrender them to the authorities and file a police report.

The controversy arose after photographs of the socks appeared on social media last Wednesday, earning the ire of the Muslim community and sparking calls for a boycott.

On Saturday, KK Mart apologised and expressed regret over the incident, saying it had sourced the socks from Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd, which is considering legal action for negligence against its supplier in China.

Xin Jian Chang said that when it contacted the supplier for an explanation, the supplier admitted that the socks were included in stock purchased “by mistake”.

The Batu Pahat Municipal Council has, since then, revoked the business licence of the Xin Jian Chang factory at Sri Gading and ordered its indefinite closure.