The Lohan dam in Ranau, Sabah. Deputy chief minister Jeffrey Kitingan says all water resources in the state will be gazetted so that water supply can be better managed. (Facebook pic)

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah will gazette all its water resources to tackle water supply problems, says deputy chief minister Jeffrey Kitingan.

The Sabah agriculture, fisheries and food industry minister said this is to safeguard the state’s water resources and allow the water department to manage the water supply.

He also said the state government has identified several areas in Tuaran, Papar, Tawau, Sandakan, Semporna, Kudat and Penampang for this purpose.

Kitingan said the gazette will include areas that cannot be disturbed, whether they belong to the government or are outside national parks or forest reserves.

“Surrounding them are areas designated for water catchment, which are categorised as conservation areas. We must gazette these areas, but with some flexibility, because most of them are land with deeds and orchards,” he told reporters after chairing a Water Resources Council meeting here today.

He said the state authorities would also explore alternative sources of water to tackle supply shortages, especially during the dry season, including water transfers and tube wells.

On the current water supply situation, Kitingan said 89 water treatment plants are experiencing disruptions and not operating at full capacity, including in Pulau Sebatik, near Tawau, Pulau Banggi in Kudat, and the emergency water supply scheme in Papar.

He said the water levels at all rivers across the state have dropped by between 10% and 50%, affecting padi farming activities in several districts.