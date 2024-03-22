The resident of Sri Aman, Abang Porkan Abang Budiman, said the memo to suspend Padu registrations was issued with good intentions for the sake of the people. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak’s top state government officials in Sri Aman and Sibu have been told not to register citizens’ information with the federal government’s central database hub (Padu) until further notice.

The resident of Sri Aman, Abang Porkan Abang Budiman, gave the order in a circular issued yesterday addressed to district and administrative officers in the divisions, Borneo Post reported.

Divisional administrators were urged to relay the message to all community leaders and members of village security and development committees under their charge.

The resident of Sibu, Wong Hee Sieng, is also reported to have told divisional administrators that the state government had yet to decide on the registration of personal data with Padu, and community leaders should refrain from involving themselves with the matter.

Sarawak’s 12 divisions are each governed by an official named the resident, who wields a wide range of administrative powers covering immigration, postal services, customs and excise, and national registration.

Abang Porkan said the circular was issued with good intentions for the sake of the people.

“We can always register with Padu again when there is a clear directive to do so from the state authority after reviewing the database’s intentions and its safety features,” he said.

Earlier today, state tourism, creative industry and performing arts minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the Sarawak government had doubts over the requirement for all citizens to register with Padu.

He said the state deputy minister for state-federal relations, Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, had been assigned to seek clarification and review the matter.

In Kuala Lumpur, government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said today that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg will hold further talks on the registration of Sarawakians in Padu.