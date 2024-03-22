Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari said the special assistance will involve a financial implication of about RM45 million. (Bernama pic)

SHAH ALAM: Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari has announced a special Aidilfitri aid of a month’s salary, or a minimum of RM1,000, for the state’s civil servants to be paid on April 8.

He said those eligible include civil servants under the administration of the Selangor state secretary and permanent federal civil servants serving in departments under it.

“In addition, community leaders such as chairmen and secretaries of village community management councils, as well as supervisors of Wanita Berdaya Selangor and Penggerak Belia Selangor centres will receive a special payment of a month’s allowance.

“Mosque officials such as nazir, imam rawatib, siak and muezzin, as well as guru rakyat under the Selangor Islamic religious department will receive a special assistance of RM500,” he said at the Mahabbah Ramadan Madani programme here today.

Amirudin said the special assistance will involve a financial implication of about RM45 million.