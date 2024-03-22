Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said ‘we are calling for stringent measures, possibly suspension, pending the outcome of legal proceedings’. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh will push for the immediate suspension of one of its leaders in Johor for allegedly sexually assaulting six teenage boys.

Akmal said the issue was brought up at the Umno Supreme Council meeting earlier today, adding that there was a consensus there should be disciplinary action against the Johor Umno Youth leader.

“We are calling for stringent measures, possibly suspension, pending the outcome of legal proceedings,” he told reporters after Umno’s breaking fast event here. “If (he is) found guilty, we’re calling for very strict action as we do not compromise with criminal cases.”

Akmal added that he would raise the matter at Umno’s next management meeting slated to take place before Hari Raya. “As the head of Umno Youth, I intend to propose his immediate suspension.”

On Wednesday, Malaysiakini reported that a Johor Umno Youth leader was accused of sexually assaulting six boys and would be charged in court. The state chapter said it would review the leader’s membership.

The suspect was reportedly arrested on Monday following police reports.