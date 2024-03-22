Tanjong Karang MP Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (left) had been named by Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan as being one of the two Bersatu MPs who tried to get him to support the unity government.

PETALING JAYA: Tanjong Karang MP Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi has denied attempting to persuade party colleague Wan Saiful Wan Jan to support Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In a brief text message to FMT, Zulkafperi described the allegation as “slander with malicious intent”.

“I will respond (to Wan Saiful’s allegation) in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday.”

Earlier today, Wan Saiful told the Dewan Rakyat that two of the six Bersatu MPs who have expressed their support for Anwar had attempted to persuade him to follow suit.

He claimed that the first proposal, extended by one of the MPs and two others on Jan 17, comprised a parliamentary allocation of RM2 million, contribution towards his wife’s medical costs, an undisclosed sum to cover legal fees incurred in his ongoing court case, and the possibility of dropping the charges brought against him.

The Tasek Gelugor MP alleged that another MP purportedly arranged an introduction to someone on Feb 26 regarding a proposed declaration of support for the government, during the debate on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s address.

He had named Zulkafperi and Gua Musang MP Azizi Abu Naim in the Dewan Rakyat.

Earlier, Azizi also denied his Bersatu colleague’s claim, which he described as being “exceedingly slanderous”.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Azizi claimed that it was Wan Saiful who approached him to ask about how he had benefitted from pledging his support for Anwar, and not the other way around.