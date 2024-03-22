Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the issue has not affected ties between the various parties in the unity government.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Umno Supreme Council unanimously agrees with the actions of its youth chief, Dr Akmal Saleh, in relation to the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah”.

This is despite Akmal drawing flak, particularly from MCA and DAP, over his persistent call for a boycott of KK Mart convenience stores.

Party secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki also said the Cabinet respects Umno’s stand on the issue.

“The issue of Umno Youth’s (actions) was discussed at the Supreme Council meeting today.

“The Supreme Council fully supports the Umno Youth chief’s stand,” he said at a press conference at Menara Dato Onn here after the top Umno leadership’s meeting.

Asyraf added that the issue has not affected ties between the various parties within the unity government.

