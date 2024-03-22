The Malaysian Citizenship Rights Alliance said that solutions introduced through regulations or administrative circulars must be subject to parliamentary review and approval. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Citizenship Rights Alliance (MCRA) has pleaded with the home ministry, even as the ministry is set to present its revised constitutional amendments on citizenship rights to the Cabinet today, to not push them through without hard data and full understanding of the consequences.

In a statement, MCRA commended the ministry for taking a closer look at the amendments, but urged it to nevertheless keep in mind, among others, the need to retain the proposed amendments for Malaysian mothers to confer citizenship to their overseas-born children.

“We reiterate that any proposals to amend the Federal Constitution that reduce and/or take away existing rights to citizenship must not be hastily pushed forward,” the human rights coalition said.

The group also called to retain Section 19B of Part III of the Second Schedule relating to the conferment of citizenship rights by operation of law to foundlings and stateless children.

It called for the retention of Section 1(e) of Part II of the Second Schedule, which protects children born out of wedlock to Malaysian men and stateless children adopted by Malaysians, as well as the words “permanently resident” in Section 1(a) of Part II of the Second Schedule, which allows children of permanent residents to obtain Malaysian citizenship.

“In respect of the other regressive amendments that we have opposed, we look forward to viewing any revisions the ministry may propose to its original amendments,” the group said.

MCRA said that even as the nation needs to address its long-standing issues of migration through its porous borders, amending the constitution to disenfranchise children will not solve the underlying problems.

“The solutions must target the root causes of the problem, which include poor border controls, economic reliance on migrant labour and endemic corruption,” it said.

MCRA also said that solutions introduced through the issuance of regulations or administrative circulars must be publicly disclosed and subject to parliamentary review and approval.

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail was previously reported to have said that the amendments are subject to certain prerequisites, including the consent of the Conference of Rulers, as well as the approval of the Sabah and Sarawak governments.