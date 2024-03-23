Batu Pahat police chief Ismail Dollah said the lorry driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved to the emergency lane, hitting the convoy. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA: Two Singaporean bikers died while four others sustained serious injuries after a lorry ran into their convoy near Yong Peng, Johor, early this morning.

Batu Pahat police chief Ismail Dollah said police were alerted to the incident, which happened at 114km of the North-South Expressway (northbound) at about 3am.

According to Sinar Harian, Ismail said the eight-motorcycle convoy was travelling from Singapore to Pagoh, Muar, for sahur.

“The lorry driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved to the emergency lane, hitting the convoy,” he was quoted as saying.

“Two bikers, both aged 26, died on the spot while four others had serious injuries and were sent to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar for treatment.”

Ismail said the lorry driver, aged 33, who was unhurt, has been remanded for three days to facilitate an investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He said the driver tested negative for drugs.