KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 59 undocumented migrants were arrested in an operation, codenamed “Op Sapu”, by the immigration department at 22 units of an apartment building in Kepong today.

Kuala Lumpur immigration department director Wan Saupee Wan Yusoff said the migrants, comprising 37 men and 22 women, are from Myanmar, Indonesia, India and Nepal.

“They were detained for offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63, namely overstaying and not having valid travel documents,” he told reporters when met after the operation here.

He said the operation was conducted following two weeks of intelligence based on complaints from residents.

Wan Saupee said 25 summonses were also issued to owners of premises occupied by undocumented migrants for allegedly harbouring and renting out the place to foreigners.

Meanwhile, he said some of the migrants arrested were found to be selling counterfeit goods.

“We will inform the domestic trade and cost of living ministry regarding this matter for further action,” he added.