Attackers dressed in camouflage uniforms entered the building and opened fire at concertgoers with automatic weapons. (AP/Astra pic)

PETALING JAYA: All registered Malaysians and students in Moscow have been accounted for and are safe after a terrorist attack on a concert last night, says Wisma Putra.

The foreign ministry confirmed that it was in touch with the Malaysian embassy on the latest update following the attack at a concert held at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, which left at least 60 people dead and more than 145 injured.

“Malaysia strongly condemns the terrorist attack and expresses its deepest condolences to the government and people of the Russian Federation, in particular the bereaved families of the victims, and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

“Malaysia reaffirms its stance in rejecting terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations,” Wisma Putra said in a statement.

It said there was an urgent need for a concerted international effort to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in a comprehensive and effective manner.

The statement also called for Malaysians and students in Moscow to stay updated on the latest developments and follow the latest updates and guidance as provided by the local authorities.

Reuters reported that camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire at concertgoers with automatic weapons.

Verified video showed people taking their seats in the hall, then rushing for the exits as repeated gunfire echoed above screams.

One witness told Reuters this resulted in a stampede.

“Everyone ran to the escalator. Everyone was screaming, everyone was running,” the witness said.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack according to a post by the group on Telegram.