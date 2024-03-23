Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi flagged-off the aid mission at a ceremony in Subang today. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will send a total of 100 containers with 1,358 tonnes of goods to Gaza through the sixth humanitarian aid mission which is expected to leave tomorrow.

Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi flagged off the Malaysian 100-container aid mission from Cairo to Gaza, led by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim), at the Subang air force base near here.

Zahid said the government is determined to defend the fate of the people of Gaza and Palestine and will organise help at various levels involving agencies and private organisations.

He said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is also committed to helping Mapim deliver these goods, largely bought in Egypt, especially in Cairo. Government-to-government affairs will be managed by the prime minister himself,” Zahid said.

He said Anwar is expected to speak to Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to obtain approval for sending the aid to Gaza.

Anwar made a brief appearance at the Subang ceremony before he left for Kuantan, Pahang.

Mapim’s mission head, Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby, said the 100 containers will contain RM12 million in basic supplies including flour, medical supplies, food boxes, and childcare items. All the items will be purchased in Cairo before being loaded into containers to be sent overland into Gaza.

Funds for the mission were raised in collaboration with Cinta Gaza Malaysia, Iman Care Malaysia, Pertubuhan Glocal Ihsan Malaysia, Federation of Islamic Associations New Zealand and Al-Khair Foundation from the United Kingdom.

“This mission is a national effort organised by NGOs with the assistance of the Malaysian government, as proof that even though we are ‘dwarfs’ on the world map, we all have big hearts and never give up to defend Gaza,” he said.

Some 20 members of the mission team will be in Cairo for 10 days to purchase the aid items and arrange for delivery to the Rafah border. The delegation is expected to return three days before Aidilfitri.