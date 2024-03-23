Vocational college student Nazmie Aizzat Narul Azwan, 17, was found dead with injuries and bruises on several parts of the body on Friday. (PDRM pic)

LAHAD DATU: A dispute between students over missing money led to the death of 17-year-old Lahad Datu vocational college student Nazmie Aizzat Narul Azwan yesterday, according to police.

Lahad Datu police chief Rohan Shah Ahmad said two students had lost RM50 and RM35, respectively, and the victim was subsequently accused of theft, leading to a misunderstanding.

He said “the victim was then beaten to death”. However, police are awaiting the autopsy report on the actual cause of death, he said in a statement.

Nazmie was found dead at 6.50am yesterday with bruises and injuries on several parts of his body at the vocational college’s dormitory.

Police then arrested 13 male students, aged between 16 and 19, and seized a smartphone charger believed to be linked to the case. The suspects have been remanded for six days beginning today.

Rohan said 12 smartphones were also seized from the suspects. All 13 tested negative for drugs.

Police also recorded the statements of 12 witnesses, including four hostel wardens, security guards and several other students, he added.